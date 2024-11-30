FORECAST: Turning cooler and breezy for the last day of hurricane season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today will be cooler and breezy due to an overnight cold front. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s this afternoon under peaks of sunshine.

Isolated showers near the coastline can't be ruled out with breezy winds from the north-northwest 10-20 mph.

Temperatures cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight.

Sunday will be a similar day with highs in the middle 70s and breezy winds.

A second cold front will sweep southward leading to even windier conditions and cooler temperatures.

It will truly feel like the holidays in south Florida as highs cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s by Tuesday.

Overnight lows will help us save money on AC as temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures start to climb near normal by next Friday with highs returning to the upper 70s and under sunny skies.