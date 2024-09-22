FORECAST: Tracking less humidity in our near future

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Isolated showers to a storm possible today. High temperatures in the upper 80s under partly sunny skies and very humid.

A northerly breeze will help us bring in the clouds and some gently drier air for the start of the workweek.

Monday and Tuesday will be slightly pleasant with less humid air. Partly sunny skies will continue.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90. There is the chance of isolated showers both days.

Wednesday will feature a better chance of a few afternoon storms likely and temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

We are watching a low pressure system that will move into the Gulf.

This will bring us better rain and storm chances to wrap out the work week.