FORECAST: Today will dry out and we will get a nice Northerly to provide Sunshine this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TREASURE COAST & PALM BEACHES WEATHER

A refreshing change is arriving across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches as our cold front pushes through! Say goodbye to the humidity and hello to some beautiful Florida weather.

Behind the front, expect plenty of sunshine, cooler temperatures, and noticeably lower humidity. A breezy north wind will keep things feeling even more comfortable, especially near the coast.

The weekend is shaping up to be absolutely spectacular! Think bright blue skies, refreshing breezes, comfortable temperatures, and very little chance of rain. Perfect weather for the beach but always watch for rip currents. Great for boating, outdoor activities, festivals, or simply getting outside and enjoying everything South Florida has to offer.

Honestly, this is the kind of weather that makes you appreciate living in Florida. We will have the best weather in the entire country this weekend!

Get outside, soak up that sunshine, enjoy the lower humidity, and make the most of it. It doesn't get much better than this. Have a fantastic weekend!

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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