FORECAST: Thursday has passing storms and then we have a beautiful weekend on tap, enjoy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TREASURE COAST & PALM BEACHES WEATHER FORECAST

We have a few more rounds of unsettled weather to get through before a much-welcomed change arrives across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches!

Expect a few more showers and thunderstorms as we wait for the cold front to push through. Some storms could bring locally heavy downpours, gusty winds, and brief periods of reduced visibility. Keep the umbrella handy until this system finally moves out.

The good news? A beautiful weekend is shaping up! Drier air will move in behind the front, bringing lower humidity, plenty of sunshine, and those gorgeous blue Florida skies. Temperatures should feel much more comfortable, making it a great time to enjoy outdoor activities, the parks, golf courses, and our beautiful beaches.

Saturday looks especially spectacular, with sunshine from morning to evening and highs around the lower 70s. Sunday will be a little warmer, near 80, but still mostly sunny and comfortable. Open the windows, get outside, and enjoy the break from Florida humidity!

Looking ahead to next week, don't get too comfortable with the dry weather. Moisture and rain chances return Monday, with more showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like we'll be trading our beautiful blue skies for another unsettled stretch.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts! After all the recent wet weather, this weekend is shaping up to be a wonderful opportunity to get outside and enjoy everything South Florida has to offer.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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