FORECAST: The timing of higher storm chances across South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The heat continues through the first week of October with relatively low rain chances. Those rain chances will begin to rise starting Friday and especially early next week.

Thursday afternoon calls for another hot, summer-like day with mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs in the low 90s. Only isolated afternoon storms are possible.

More spotty storms for Friday afternoon with highs near 90.

Then this weekend, we could see a little more rain by Sunday, but it will get breezy with easterly winds picking up Saturday. Saturday should be mostly to partly sunny with only stray showers.

However, next week could get interesting as a sloppy tropical system drifts over the state from the Gulf.

Monday to Wednesday, expect limited sunshine and higher rain chances, keeping high temperatures in the 80s.

