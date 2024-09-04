FORECAST: The heat is back

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is back in effect in Palm Beach County!

While daytime highs will climb into the low 90's, if will feel much warmer when you add in the humidity.

For a few hours this afternoon, it could feel like 105 for higher. So, take it easy!

Rain chances remain high today. About 60% chance. Any storm could produce some flooding rains.

Storm motion will once again be from east to west.

Drier air will start to mix into the region by tomorrow and Friday.

Plus, high pressure will be building in as well.

As a result, rain chances will lower by the end of the week and into the weekend too!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast