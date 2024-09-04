Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: The heat is back

46432735-IBM_GRAF_MODEL.png
WPTV
46432735-IBM_GRAF_MODEL.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is back in effect in Palm Beach County!

While daytime highs will climb into the low 90's, if will feel much warmer when you add in the humidity.

For a few hours this afternoon, it could feel like 105 for higher. So, take it easy!

Rain chances remain high today. About 60% chance. Any storm could produce some flooding rains.

Storm motion will once again be from east to west.

Drier air will start to mix into the region by tomorrow and Friday.

Plus, high pressure will be building in as well.

As a result, rain chances will lower by the end of the week and into the weekend too!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Early fall-like north swell in the forecast

James Wieland