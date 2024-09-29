FORECAST: The heat and humidity is in full swing this Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are feeling very tropical this Sunday with heat indices near 105 this afternoon.

High temperatures will actually read in the lower 90s.

A heat advisory is in effect for Indian River, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Martin and Palm Beach County through 6 PM.

Despite the humidity, we will experience drier conditions. Isolated storm chances after 3 PM, but most will remain dry this Sunday.

The start of workweek will be similar to the Sunday setup.

Hot and humid with isolated storm chances from Monday through Wednesday.

Storm chances start to increase on Thursday due to a cold front.

Once it sweeps south it will be very pleasant, but it will be short lived.

A low pressure in the Gulf will near the west coast of Florida, which will increase our rain chances over the weekend.