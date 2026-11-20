WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — PALM BEACHES AND TREASURE COAST WEATHER FORECAST

The flooding threat is finally winding down, and some much-needed improvement is heading our way! After an incredibly wet stretch of weather, we're ready for a break, and Mother Nature is finally delivering some sunshine.

West Palm Beach has officially experienced its wettest November on record, an incredible amount of rainfall for this time of year. With soils completely saturated, we will see some morning fog over the next few days. All that moisture in the ground will help keep things damp, especially during the early morning hours.

The good news? Seas are calming down, making for a better outlook along our coastline. However, don't let your guard down just yet. Rip currents remain a concern, so beachgoers should continue to swim near lifeguards and respect the ocean!

As we move into the weekend, expect improving conditions, more sunshine, and fewer weather-related headaches. Highs near 82. Saturday brings a welcome break although more typical afternoon storms will pass by, and Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful, sunny day across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

After all that flooding and seemingly endless rain, a little Florida sunshine sure feels good. Get outside and enjoy it. We've certainly earned it!

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast