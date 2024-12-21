FORECAST: The first day of Winter and we have the cold temperatures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today is the first day of winter and we have the temperatures to go with it!

A colder day to kick off the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine due to a high pressure system to the north of us.

We thankfully have a break from the strong winds. It will be a touch breezy with wind speeds near 10 mph from the north-northwest.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Prepare for another cold one tonight. Lows returning to the 50s with a few upper 40s in the Treasure Coast.

Sunday will be a copy and paste forecast with mainly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower, but most remain dry.

As we head into the holiday week we have a lot of changes.

A similar setup to early last week, we will have a weak trough offshore that will increase our rain chances.

Temperatures begin to gradually warm throughout the week.

Monday will feature a few showers and highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Tuesday, Christmas Eve, will feature few more showers across the area and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Christmas and the first day of Hanukkah will feature scattered showers, humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday, the first day of Kwanza, we will keep with this unsettled pattern. It doesn't look like any holiday will have a dry forecast. Look for a few showers and warm Florida temperatures near 80.