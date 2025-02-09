Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: The February outlook is verifying so far

TEMPS.png
WPTV
TEMPS.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Areas of patchy dense fog again this morning. An advisory hasn't been issued, but proceed with caution on the roadways until 8:30 when the fog will dissipate.

It will be another beautifully sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

It will continue to be humid with a southeasterly breeze. An isolated shower can't be ruled out, but it will remain mostly dry.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

We will continue the warm and dry pattern into the workweek. We are tracking a frontal passage or a weak front that will trigger a few more showers late Thursday into Friday.

This front won't cool temperatures off, so we will continue to look for highs in the lower 80s on Friday with skies clearing for sunshine!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Flat for a bit

James Wieland