FORECAST: The February outlook is verifying so far

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Areas of patchy dense fog again this morning. An advisory hasn't been issued, but proceed with caution on the roadways until 8:30 when the fog will dissipate.

It will be another beautifully sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

It will continue to be humid with a southeasterly breeze. An isolated shower can't be ruled out, but it will remain mostly dry.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

We will continue the warm and dry pattern into the workweek. We are tracking a frontal passage or a weak front that will trigger a few more showers late Thursday into Friday.

This front won't cool temperatures off, so we will continue to look for highs in the lower 80s on Friday with skies clearing for sunshine!