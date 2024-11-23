FORECAST: The coldest air of the year has arrived

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida will be bracing with chilly air and morning lows in the 40s for our area and 30s in northern Florida.

We will expect to see beautiful sunshine for the afternoons with a crispness in the air. High temperatures stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday morning will be another cold one, where you will save on the AC but may elect to put on the heat or find some layers. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s again tonight.

Sunday will be another picturesque day with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be calmer so it won't feel as cool as Saturday.

Monday will start a warming trend with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be closer to the 80 degree mark under a few clouds and mild.

The humidity starts to crawl back into the picture and we look to have a classic Fall Florida setup in time for Thanksgiving. This means, mainly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. There is the slightest chance of an isolated shower near the coast, but most remain dry.

We are watching another cold front for next week. As far as the timing goes, it will likely sweep across the area late Friday bringing in another batch of cooler air.