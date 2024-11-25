FORECAST: Thanksgiving warm up, then a couple of cold fronts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is in control to kick-off the holiday week. That means low rain chances with a gradual warm up through Thanksgiving Day.

Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s or near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be warmer in the upper 50s inland with mid 60s near the coast

Tuesday afternoon temperatures will jump into the low 80s with sunny skies.

The breeze will turn easterly by Wednesday with high pressure still providing for pleasant and stable conditions across the state.

If you are traveling locally on the busiest travel day of the year then decent weather conditions across the Sunshine State. There could be more clouds around over the Panhandle as a cold front enters the area. High temperatures near the lower 80s with an isolated chance of a shower.

Locally, Thanksgiving Day morning temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s, which will feel great for any Turkey Trotters. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be seasonal in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower, but most remain dry.

We are tracking your next cold front. That will sweep across the area late Friday into Saturday. We will have another rush of dry and cooler air. With a secondary front sliding in on Sunday

Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will be in the 70s with low humidity and sunshine and nighttime lows in the upper 50s inland and low 60s in coastal areas. Saturday will also mark the end of hurricane season on November 30th.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

