FORECAST: Thanksgiving cold front bringing cooler weather

A cold front will sweep through on Thanksgiving Day, allowing for cooler air to filter in throughout the day.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front will sweep through on Thanksgiving Day, allowing for cooler air to filter in throughout the day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s or near 80 degrees.

Anticipate a chilly Friday morning with lows in the upper 50s, with some upper 40s possible north of Lake Okeechobee.

A brisk wind will keep highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Friday afternoon.

High pressure builds back in for the weekend, shifting winds onshore and gradually warming temperatures again, and it stays breezy. Highs rebound to the middle 70s Saturday and climb toward the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Sunday.

