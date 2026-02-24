FORECAST: Temperatures stay below average with plenty of sunshine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a quiet start to the morning with a northwest wind, but not as windy as yesterday. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s, and a Freeze Warning is in effect west of I-95 while a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for our entire area.

Highs will be around 61 degrees on the Treasure Coast and 65 degrees on the Palm Beaches— these temperatures are well below average despite plenty of sunshine.

It will be another chilly night, with temperatures dropping in the high 30s to mid 40s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Feb. 24, 2026

Tomorrow, high pressure will push offshore, bringing the flow from the southeast and helping to warm things up again. We'll start to see temperatures rise to the mid 70s in the afternoon Wednesday.

The warmup will continue and we'll see mid 80s by Friday. Along with the higher temperatures comes higher rain chances— expect 40-50% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday.

A weak front coming on Sunday will limit temperatures from getting past the low 80s.

