FORECAST: Temperatures start to heat up, Saharan dust creates hazy skies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An early season plume of Saharan dust has arrived over Florida at the same time as deep tropical moisture is pulling away.

Thanks to the dust, today will be drier than the past few days, but the skies will be hazy with filtered sunshine. Expect this to last through Saturday.

There are still chances for isolated showers each day for the rest of the week.

With the increased sunshine, temperatures are starting to climb. Afternoon highs are jumping back into the upper 80s today, nearing 90 on Friday and the lower 90s for the weekend.

If you have beach plans, be careful— the non-tropical low off our coast is producing swells and dangerous rip currents. This is expected to last through the weekend.

The low-pressure system no longer has a chance to develop.

