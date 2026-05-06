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FORECAST: Temperatures continue to heat up with minimal rain chances

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Weather May 6, 2026
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures will continue to warm up over the next few days, with minimal rain chances until next week.

Today's highs will be around 87 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Lows will dip into the upper 60s on the Treasure Coast and low 70s in the Palm Beaches. There could be some inland fog into the early morning hours.

Starting tomorrow, highs will reach into the 90s. Expect this trend through the weekend.

7-day forecast May 6, 2026

A front will be stalling over the northern part of the state starting Friday, so we won't be getting any rain from that system. Rain chances sit at around 20% Saturday and Sunday before bumping up to 50% on Monday.

Rain chances May 6, 2026

Beachgoers and boaters can expect quiet and calm waters through the weekend.

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