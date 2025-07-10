FORECAST: Sweltering temperatures as moisture starts to return for the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be another sweltering day again today as highs will reach at least 90 degrees across our area. The humidity is going to make it feel like triple digits, peaking at heat indices of 105 degrees in West Palm Beach and Okeechobee.

Although the morning starts off quiet, pop-up thunderstorms will roll in during the afternoon hours.

July 10, 2025

The southern parts of our area in Palm Beach and Martin counties will see those storms near the coast. Vero Beach can also anticipate some showers.

Tonight is the Full Buck moon. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, it will reach peak illumination at 4:37 p.m. ET.

Tomorrow, thunderstorms are expected to start in the morning, moving inland with a southeast flow.

Saturday will be another typical summertime day, starting off dry before thunderstorms begin to pop up in the afternoon.

We are anticipating an active weather week coming up, with rain chances increasing to 60% starting Monday.