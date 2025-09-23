Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Swells from Hurricane Gabrielle create unsafe beach conditions

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 23, 2025
Weather Sept. 23, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today will be active on the radar with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will remain hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but the heat index will reach above triple digits.

The high risk of rip currents continues throughout the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast as long-period swells from Hurricane Gabrielle move in. It's recommended to stay out of the water at the beaches.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 23, 2025

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

We will continue to see stormy weather through the end of the week due to weak mid-level disturbances that are helping to initiate convection. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Rain Sept. 23, 2025

Over the weekend, forecast models suggest a trough/closed low may slow over the Southeast, which will keep storm chances in the forecast. Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The rip current risk will need to be monitored.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Swell from Gabrielle

James Wieland