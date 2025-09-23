FORECAST: Swells from Hurricane Gabrielle create unsafe beach conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today will be active on the radar with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will remain hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but the heat index will reach above triple digits.

The high risk of rip currents continues throughout the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast as long-period swells from Hurricane Gabrielle move in. It's recommended to stay out of the water at the beaches.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 23, 2025

We will continue to see stormy weather through the end of the week due to weak mid-level disturbances that are helping to initiate convection. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Over the weekend, forecast models suggest a trough/closed low may slow over the Southeast, which will keep storm chances in the forecast. Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The rip current risk will need to be monitored.