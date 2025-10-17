Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Sunny skies with a northeast breeze, coastal hazards continue

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Oct. 17, 2025
Weather Oct. 17, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're in for a fantastic weekend as we kick off with some lovely weather. On Friday, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures peaking around 82 degrees. You'll feel a nice breezy northeast wind and lowering humidity.

As the sun sets on Friday, we’ll transition into a partly cloudy evening, with temperatures dipping to around 67-72 degrees and a slightly lighter wind of 10 mph, keeping everything comfortable.

Then, on Saturday, the good vibes continue! We’re looking at mostly sunny skies again with highs near 83 degrees. The winds will shift east and calm down a bit. Perfect weather for a picnic or a day at the park!

Rain chances Oct. 17, 2025

Saturday night will remain relatively mild with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to about 73 degrees. The east wind will calm down a bit, coming in at around 5 mph.

If you're planning to hit the beaches this weekend, it's important to be aware of some weather conditions that could affect your fun in the sun. Gusty northeasterly winds are creating dangerous rip currents, which will stay throughout the weekend.

Boating forecast Oct. 17, 2025

In addition to the rip currents, be prepared for minor flooding within two hours of high tide, especially as the new moon approaches.

Marine conditions will be hazardous due to the ongoing interaction of the northeasterly swell with the Gulf Stream current. So if you’re considering some boating or water activities in areas like Biscayne Bay, it’s best to exercise caution.

Heading into Sunday, expect more sunshine with temperatures warming up to 85 degrees. A gentle southeast wind at 5 to 9 mph will make for another great day outdoors. As nighttime rolls in, expect partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 70s, with the southeast wind calming after midnight.

7-day forecast Oct. 17, 2025

Moving into Monday, a cold front will ramp up the rain chances.

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

More waves filling in through the weekend

James Wieland