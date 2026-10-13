FORECAST: Sunny days with low humidity stick around until the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A refreshing stretch of October weather has arrived across the Palm Beaches! After weeks of heat and humidity, conditions are turning noticeably more comfortable, with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity and little to no rain in the forecast through midweek.

Expect sunny skies and pleasant conditions today, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Highs near 88 degrees are expected around West Palm Beach, but the lower humidity will make it feel far more comfortable than it has in recent weeks. Tonight will be clear and comfortable, with temperatures dropping into the 60s inland and the lower 70s along the coast.

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The dry weather pattern continues Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s and low rain chances. Comfortable mornings and lower humidity will make for ideal October weather.

Sunshine remains in the forecast Thursday, though humidity levels will begin to edge higher. Temperatures will once again climb into the upper 80s, with only a slight chance of a stray shower.

Changes arrive Friday as deeper moisture returns to the region. Clouds and afternoon thunderstorms become more likely, with the best chance for rain developing later in the day. Those with outdoor plans may want to keep an umbrella nearby.

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The unsettled pattern is expected to continue through the weekend, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures could ease slightly by Sunday, bringing a less summerlike feel to parts of South Florida.

The bottom line: Enjoy the stretch of dry weather, lower humidity and comfortable mornings through midweek. Rain chances begin to increase late in the week, with Friday serving as the transition day to a wetter weekend pattern.

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Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity and adherence to editorial standards.