FORECAST: Sunday starts quiet before afternoon storms return

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday morning will start warm and humid across South Florida, with temperatures quickly climbing through the 80s. Afternoon highs will reach around 90 to 92 degrees, with heat index values potentially reaching the low 100s in some areas.

Light winds will allow both the Atlantic and Gulf coast sea breezes to move inland during the afternoon. As those boundaries interact, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop, with the greatest concentration of storms expected over the interior.

For the Palm Beaches, rain chances generally range from about 60% near West Palm Beach to 70% around Boca Raton, while inland locations could see storm chances closer to 70–80%. Along the Treasure Coast, rain chances are somewhat lower, around 30% in Vero Beach and 40% in Fort Pierce.

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Monday remains similar, with another round of afternoon sea-breeze thunderstorms and highs near 90 degrees.

Changes begin Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure strengthens north of Florida and winds turn more easterly to northeasterly. That will bring a stronger Atlantic breeze and help push temperatures slightly closer to normal.

