FORECAST: Sunday scattered downpours, sunshine is around the corner!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Keep the umbrella at the ready!

It will be windy at times, with winds from the southeast. It is a humid onshore flow.

Temperatures won't budge too much as highs stay in the middle 70s.

Those that are traveling today through the southeast of the United States, please be extra careful and maybe alter your travel place as there is a slight risk for severe weather. This is a level 2 out of 5 for severe storms.

We will continue to monitor the low pressure that is digging in the southeast creating the severe risk. This is allowing a front to approach the area, which will increase our rain chances today and tomorrow.

Monday will feature one more round of scattered downpours and strong winds. Temperatures remain close to seasonal again in the middle 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

The low pressure directs its attention to the Mid Atlantic on Monday, leading to drier conditions that night and partly clearing skies.

Look for the return of sunshine come Tuesday, New Year's Eve!

It will be a welcome sight and temperatures will feel great near 80.

We will kick off 2025 with temperatures near seasonal in the upper 70s. As the low pressure moves towards the northeast, a cold front will sweep across South Florida.

We will end the first week of 2025 with sunshine and cooler temperatures.

Highs will cool to the lower 70s come Thursday and into the weekend.