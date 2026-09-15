FORECAST: Strong winds to create rough surf, hazardous beach conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Coastal showers will continue to move onshore this morning. A few thunderstorms are also possible late in the morning and through the early afternoon. We'll see some sunshine peek through the clouds, especially later in the day. Highs will near 90 today with hotter feels-like temps in the triple digits. The bigger change to the forecast arrives on Wednesday.

Wednesday marks a significant shift to windier conditions across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, with increasing east to northeast winds becoming the day's dominant weather story. These breezy conditions will develop during the day and persist through the afternoon and evening, creating hazardous situations for beach and boating activities.

The stronger onshore flow will build rougher surf and significantly increase rip current risks along area beaches. Even under relatively calm skies, ocean conditions will become dangerous due to wind-driven waves and surf. Beachgoers must exercise extra caution, stay near lifeguards, and avoid swimming alone, as deceptively threatening conditions can develop quickly regardless of overhead weather appearance.

WPTV

Boaters face equally challenging conditions Wednesday, with stronger winds producing choppier seas throughout exposed Atlantic waters and near inlets. Small craft operators should use extreme caution as conditions can deteriorate rapidly, making outings uncomfortable and potentially dangerous for smaller vessels. Additional wind gusts around developing thunderstorms will further complicate marine conditions.

Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will add another layer of concern, capable of producing sudden heavy rainfall bursts, frequent lightning, and locally stronger wind gusts that compound existing hazardous conditions.

WPTV

Wednesday represents a clear beach-and-boating caution day for the region. The combination of sustained stronger winds, rougher surf, and elevated rip current danger will transform typically manageable Atlantic conditions into significantly more hostile marine and coastal environments. Residents and visitors should prioritize safety over recreation and consider postponing water-related activities until conditions improve.

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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