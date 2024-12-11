Watch Now
FORECAST: Strong cold front to bring rain then colder weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday will be warmer and getting breezy as a cold front approaches. Ahead if it, there will be a line of showers and storms moving south throughout the afternoon hours. It will be strongest along the northern Treasure coast, then breaking up as it moves south. There may be a few thunderstorms with gusty winds as the line moves from north to south around 2-7pm.

The front will clear the area in the evening and skies will clear. A gusty NNW wind will bring down some chilly air and temps will drop a good 30 degrees, into the mid 50s, by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off chilly, with temps in the 40s/50s and a bit of a windchill from gusty NNW winds. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, windy and cool with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Not as cool Friday morning as winds swing onshore, lows in the mid-upper 60s, then highs will be back to near normal, in the mid-upper 70s under partly sunny skies. It will continue to be on the windy side with gusty onshore winds.

We hit 80 by the weekend but stay pretty windy so boating and beach-goers beware of rough seas and rip currents from Thursday through Monday.

