FORECAST: Strong cold front pushing though, winter is coming

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The strong cold front sweeps through Thursday, bringing chilly temps into south Florida afterward, with lows dropping into the 50s and highs only in the 70s.

Thursday, skies will start out cloudy but then clear through the afternoon and it will be a bit breezy. Highs climbing into the mid-upper 70s.

The chill will start to set in through the evening hours, temps will quickly fall. Thursday night will be the first of three chilly nights as temps dip to the low 50s and upper 40s.

Friday will be breezy and cool, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday night will be quite chilly for south Florida, with lows dropping into the 40s except right along the coast. It will continue to be breezy so there will be a little bit of a windchill that makes it feel colder.

Over the weekend highs will continue to be below average, in the 70s. Saturday night will also be quite chilly as winds go calm, and we could see more 40s area-wide by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will start a slow warm up, and through Thanksgiving week temps will continue to warm into the 80s with ample sunshine each day. Morning lows come up also, into the 60s.

In the tropics, nothing expected over the next 7 days. Tropics will most likely remain quiet to close out the season.

