FORECAST: Stormy weekend ahead, dangerous beach conditions expected

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rain chances are increasing across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, setting the stage for a wetter and more unsettled weekend. After a stretch of drier weather, a surge of moisture will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the region, with periods of heavy rain possible through the weekend.

Thursday will start warm and humid, with a few morning showers before some breaks of sunshine develop. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Stronger storms could bring torrential downpours, gusty winds and localized street flooding.

Friday will feature similar conditions, with highs nearing 90 degrees. A few morning showers are possible, followed by intervals of sunshine. Rain chances remain elevated as the atmosphere becomes increasingly favorable for showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend.

wptv

Saturday appears to be the wettest day of the stretch, with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall, leading to ponding on roads, reduced visibility and isolated flooding in areas that see repeated downpours. Rain chances remain high Sunday, and outdoor plans may be interrupted by passing showers and storms.

Beach and boating conditions will also deteriorate as the weekend progresses. Strengthening northeast winds are expected to create rough surf and hazardous marine conditions along the Atlantic coast. Seas could build to around 10 feet by Sunday, making conditions dangerous for small craft. Thunderstorms may also produce frequent lightning, sudden wind gusts and locally rough seas.

WPTV

Beachgoers should use caution around rough surf and dangerous rip currents. Even when skies temporarily clear, ocean conditions may remain hazardous. Swim near a lifeguard, follow beach warning flags and avoid entering the water when conditions are unsafe.

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Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity and adherence to editorial standards.