FORECAST: How system in the Gulf could impact our weather

Stormy weather is back in the forecast. Very rich tropical moisture is moving into the region.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grab those umbrellas because stormy weather is back in the forecast on Monday.

Very rich tropical moisture is moving into the region, some of it coming from a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to eventually strengthen into Hurricane Francine later this week.

We also have a front that continues to hang out across the state. This combination, along with daytime heating and the afternoon sea breeze, will combine to bring us some locally heavy downpours.

While severe weather isn't in the forecast, any storm could produce very heavy rain in a short period of time, so flooding is going to be a concern.

Rain chances will remain elevated through Wednesday at a roughly 50% to 60% chance.

It drops to 40% by Thursday as most of the moisture starts to push up to the north. Highs will be around 90 all week.

