TROPICS: Category 1 hurricane forecast to form in the Gulf of Mexico, plus 2 other areas to watch

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is slowly getting better organized in the Bay of Campeche on Monday.

It will likely become a named storm later today or tomorrow. The next name is Francine.

The forecast calls for it to hug the coast of Texas, then make a run toward the Texas/Louisiana border by Wednesday evening. By that point, it could be a Category 1 hurricane.

Either way, 6-8 inches of rainfall and powerful winds will accompany this storm system.

"It's not an impact for us," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "But sure enough, we're getting a lot of moisture from this system."

Farther out in the Atlantic, two other areas of unsettled weather have a high and medium chance of formation, respectively, as they work their way west.

Correa said they could strengthen into at least tropical depressions later this week.

The peak of hurricane season is Tuesday.

