Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: Category 1 hurricane forecast to form in the Gulf of Mexico, plus 2 other areas to watch

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast for the morning of Sept. 9, 2024.
tropics.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is slowly getting better organized in the Bay of Campeche on Monday.

It will likely become a named storm later today or tomorrow. The next name is Francine.

The forecast calls for it to hug the coast of Texas, then make a run toward the Texas/Louisiana border by Wednesday evening. By that point, it could be a Category 1 hurricane.

Either way, 6-8 inches of rainfall and powerful winds will accompany this storm system.

"It's not an impact for us," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "But sure enough, we're getting a lot of moisture from this system."

track.png

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Farther out in the Atlantic, two other areas of unsettled weather have a high and medium chance of formation, respectively, as they work their way west.

Correa said they could strengthen into at least tropical depressions later this week.

The peak of hurricane season is Tuesday.

tropics.png

The WPTV First Alert Weather team will monitor these closely and bring you the very latest developments.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Swell slowly fades this weekend

James Wieland