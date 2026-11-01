FORECAST: Stormy Today and Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — PALM BEACHES & TREASURE COAST WEATHER FORECAST

Welcome to November! We are officially back on Eastern Standard Time, and that means earlier sunsets and a little less daylight in the afternoon. Don't forget to turn those clocks back one hour!

The weather pattern is unsettled, with a stormy Sunday and Monday ahead. A Flood Watch has been issued. Conditions are favorable to have 3 or more inches of rain for the whole viewing area. Expect periods of showers and thunderstorms, some potentially heavy, with locally gusty winds, lightning, and pockets of flooding. Keep an umbrella handy, especially if you have outdoor plans.

The good news is that we should begin to see some improvement by Tuesday and Wednesday. There will still be a few showers around, but we'll get more breaks of sunshine. Thursday is shaping up to be one of the nicer days of the week, with more sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

A COLD FRONT LATE WEEK?

A front is expected to approach late in the week, bringing a change in the weather pattern. The biggest impact may be lower humidity and cooler overnight temperatures, especially heading into next weekend. Don't expect a major cold snap, but it should feel a little more like November!

BEACH AND BOATING WARNING

Beach conditions are a major concern, especially Sunday and Monday. High surf, dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding are all concerns.

- Strong rip currents capable of pulling even experienced swimmers offshore.

- Coastal flooding around vulnerable low-lying roads and waterfront areas.

- Rough boating conditions, with gusty winds and choppy seas.

If you are heading to the beach, pay attention to lifeguard flags and stay out of the water when conditions are dangerous. Boaters should use extra caution and consider postponing trips.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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