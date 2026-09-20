FORECAST: Stormy Sunday afternoon as heavy rain remains a concern

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Keep the umbrella nearby. A few showers are possible near the coast during the morning, but rain and thunderstorm coverage will increase through the afternoon and early evening across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

Stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall. Localized rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible, with isolated higher totals. The greatest concern will be localized flooding in urban and poor-drainage areas, especially where heavy rain has already fallen in recent days. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

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Wet weather continues into the workweek

There won't be much of a break Monday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again, with the greatest coverage during the afternoon and early evening.

The unsettled pattern continues through the middle of the week.