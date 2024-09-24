Watch Now
FORECAST: Here are the impacts we'll feel from Helene

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Sept. 24, 2024.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A quiet day here in South Florida on Tuesday with lots of dry air in place. Daytime highs around 90 with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

By tomorrow, the outer bands of what will eventually be Hurricane Helene will slide across the area. We'll pick up roughly two to five inches of rainfall, and we'll have winds of 40 to 50 mph possible.

impacts.png

We could see a few isolated tornadoes as well. This will be the trend into Thursday, too.

Storms with breezy winds continue into Friday.

By the weekend, the storm is weakening and we'll see improving weather, even though we'll still have plenty of tropical moisture for showers and thunderstorms to form.

