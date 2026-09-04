FORECAST: Storms, heat and humidity expected this Labor Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida faces a steamy and storm-filled Labor Day weekend, with scattered to numerous thunderstorms expected each day through Monday and elevated rip-current concerns along the Treasure Coast.

Today brings a mix of sunshine, clouds and scattered showers, with thunderstorm activity increasing through the day. Some storms could become heavy, and a few downpours may produce temporary street flooding — especially where storms repeatedly pass over the same locations. Highs will be around 90 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel considerably hotter.

WPTV

Tomorrow remains a usable beach day, but flexibility is advised. Periods of sunshine will give way to increasing clouds and numerous afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms could bring torrential rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches could see locally heavy rainfall. Highs will generally be in the upper 80s to around 90.

Sunday will bring another humid day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Storms could develop quickly, especially during the afternoon, though rain is not expected to fall continuously. Highs should reach around 90 degrees.

wptv

Labor Day Monday remains unsettled. Partly sunny skies, high humidity and another round of afternoon thunderstorms are expected. There should still be several windows for outdoor activities and the beach, but storms could interrupt plans. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

The biggest concern at the beaches is not simply rain — it is lightning and thunderstorms. Anyone who hears thunder should get off the beach and away from the water until the storm passes. Between storms, conditions can be quite nice, with warm water, sunshine and plenty of heat.

Treasure Coast beachgoers should also pay close attention to surf and rip-current conditions. The National Weather Service has highlighted elevated rip-current concerns along the Treasure Coast. Beachgoers should check the latest beach flag and lifeguard information before getting in the water.

wptv

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