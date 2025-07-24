FORECAST: Spotty showers today before giant Saharan dust plume reaches our area

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The southeast wind is picking up today, so we are seeing hefty rain this morning in parts of Palm Beach County— be careful on those morning commutes! The Treasure Coast will see some rain later this morning into the afternoon.

The highs today will sit at around 90 degrees.

There is a high risk for rip currents today.

Rain chances significantly drop by tomorrow, thanks to a huge plume of Saharan dust and high-pressure building back in, creating intense heat. Isolated showers are still possible in the morning.

As we approach the weekend, the temperatures will start to hit 93 and even 94 degrees on Monday.

A weak low-pressure system is forming along a stalled front in the northern Gulf and will have a chance to develop along the northern Gulf Coast as it drifts westward towards Texas.

There is also a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands that could develop briefly. It is not highlighted yet but could be in the upcoming days.