FORECAST: Spotty showers continue with intense humidity

Weather Sept. 2, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grab that raincoat or umbrella, as spotty storms are on tap for Tuesday with very humid conditions, accompanied by highs in the lower 90s.

A northwesterly flow will guide spotty showers and storms south and east. The rain will initiate in the Treasure Coast and move into the Palm Beaches.

Highs Sept. 2, 2025

Moisture levels crank up for midweek with a stationary front over South Florida. Expect more coverage of the tropical downpours on Wednesday afternoon with the chance of localized flooding and gusty storms.

Temperatures will continue to peak in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

Rain chances may try to drop this weekend.

Rain Sept. 2, 2025

