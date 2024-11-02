FORECAST: Spotty showers, breezy winds and rough waters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Small craft advisory is in effect through Sunday evening due to rough waters and strong winds from the east nearing 25 knots.

A high rip current risk will continue through the weekend too.

This Saturday will feature spotty showers across our area in addition to the strong winds near 15 mph from the east.

High temperatures stay seasonal in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be a touch drier than Saturday with a bit more sunshine to anticipate. Waters will continue to remain rough, so please be careful.

Winds continue to drive from the east on Sunday with sustained wind speeds near 20 mph. Wind gusts near 25 mph along the coast. If you are further inland you will be a bit more protected, but it will still breezy.

This upcoming week will be a rinse and repeat of the last 2 weeks. We continue to have the same pressure gradients leading to extreme winds each day with passing showers driving in from the Atlantic due to lower level moisture.

Expect strong winds, few showers and partly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the 70s.