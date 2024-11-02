Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Spotty showers, breezy winds and rough waters

JC ALERTS.png
wptv
JC ALERTS.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Small craft advisory is in effect through Sunday evening due to rough waters and strong winds from the east nearing 25 knots.

A high rip current risk will continue through the weekend too.

This Saturday will feature spotty showers across our area in addition to the strong winds near 15 mph from the east.

High temperatures stay seasonal in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday will be a touch drier than Saturday with a bit more sunshine to anticipate. Waters will continue to remain rough, so please be careful.

Winds continue to drive from the east on Sunday with sustained wind speeds near 20 mph. Wind gusts near 25 mph along the coast. If you are further inland you will be a bit more protected, but it will still breezy.

This upcoming week will be a rinse and repeat of the last 2 weeks. We continue to have the same pressure gradients leading to extreme winds each day with passing showers driving in from the Atlantic due to lower level moisture.

Expect strong winds, few showers and partly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Weekend windchop, just smaller. Watching tropics

James Wieland