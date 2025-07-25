FORECAST: Spotty morning showers before thick Saharan dust plume rolls in

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The morning is starting under quiet conditions across our viewing area, but a stray passing shower is possible.

Once we enter the afternoon, rain chances will drop drastically as a large Saharan dust plume rolls in, bringing some hazy sunshine.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of July 25, 2025

A combination of the dust with a high-pressure system is going to trap in the heat over our area. Temperatures will get well into the low 90s, with the heat index easily reaching triple digits. Areas of Okeechobee might reach feels-like temperatures of 109 degrees!

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

There are no heat advisories for our area yet, but prepare for a scorching weekend. Sunday and Monday temperatures are expected to reach 93-94 degrees.

Seasonable rain chances return at the beginning of next week as the high-pressure moves west.

WPTV

A weak low-pressure system is forming along a stalled front in the northern Gulf and will have a low chance to develop along the northern Gulf Coast as it drifts westward toward Texas. By the weekend, though, it will be inland, and the chances will end.

There are a few tropical waves in the tropical Atlantic islands that the models develop briefly. It is not highlighted yet, but could be in the upcoming days. It will eventually run into shear and dry air close to the Caribbean.