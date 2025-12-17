FORECAST: Slight chance for showers, temperatures warming back up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida and the Treasure Coast will stay mostly dry today, with only a slight chance of a brief shower along the east coast during the early part of the day.

Temperatures will top the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon, with overnight lows ranging from around 60 degrees west of Lake Okeechobee to the upper 60s along the coast.

Temperatures and rain chances increase on Thursday as a weakening cold front approaches. Scattered showers are most likely through the afternoon, with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Thursday highs will climb to up to 10 degrees above normal, into the lower 80s, with mid-80s possible in interior parts.

The front weakens as it moves in on Friday, but a chance of showers lingers, although it will be very minimal shower activity. Warm and humid conditions continue Friday, with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Heading into the weekend, a stalled front nearby will keep the temperatures warm in the lower 80s, but humidity levels will nudge down. Early next week looks mostly dry, with temperatures near or slightly above normal.

A high risk of rip currents continues along Atlantic beaches through Thursday.

