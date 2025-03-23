FORECAST: Seasonal Sunday ahead of an active week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a lovely way to end the weekend. A seasonal day with highs in the upper 70s to some the lower 80s.

A mix of sun and high thin clouds with an easterly breeze.

The upcoming week will feature a couple cold fronts and thunderstorms.

Monday will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the middle 80s. Due to an easterly breeze the last few days and a southeasterly wind on Monday, the humidity will have increased. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out.

A cold front will approach on Tuesday and trigger a few thunderstorms across the area. The timing will be near the late afternoon. High temperatures will be more normal in the lower 80s.

I wouldn't rule out more rain overnight into Wednesday morning with a few isolated thunderstorms as a second cold front sweeps south. The second front will help clear out the humidity.

Thursday will be very lovely. Low humidity, highs in the lower 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will just be a nusence.

A northerly wind will help keep humidity low, but it will be strong. Wind speeds will be near 15 mph.

It will be windier on Friday with a northeasterly wind near 20 mph. Friday will feature more clearing and highs in the lower 80s.

It will be a copy and paste forecast over to Saturday. Highs in the lower 80s. A east-southeasterly wind will bring a chance of an isolated shower.