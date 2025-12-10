FORECAST: Seasonably dry weather expected for remainder of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida will see mostly dry and seasonable weather for the rest of the week. The only notable hazard today is a high risk of rip currents along the Palm Beaches.

This morning begins with plenty of clouds as a weak front lingers over the Florida Straits. Northerly winds behind the front have brought in much drier air, which will keep rain chances low, although the clouds will stick around until late morning or early afternoon. Skies will gradually clear later today, and afternoon temperatures will feel slightly warmer, reaching the mid-70s to low 80s.

Another dry front will move through late tonight into Thursday. This will finally push the stalled front farther south and bring in an additional surge of dry, cooler air. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 50s inland and the low 60s along the East Coast. By Thursday night, it will feel even cooler, with lows dipping into the low to mid-40s inland and the mid- to upper 50s near the coast.

Looking toward the end of the week and early next week, high pressure behind the front will keep conditions dry and comfortable. Forecast confidence decreases late in the weekend as some models suggest a disturbance over the Gulf could move across the peninsula, possibly increasing moisture and bringing a small chance of showers. For now, rain chances remain low, around 20-30%.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s climbing into the low 80s, and overnight lows in the mid-50s inland and mid-60s along the coast.

