FORECAST: Scattered morning showers, rain expected to last through the afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are tracking some on-and-off showers and storms this morning along the coast as tropical moisture continues to stream over our area. These storms are moving north-northeast quickly from Palm Beach County into Martin County.

A southeast wind will continue to provide rain and moisture throughout the morning and afternoon. By 3 p.m., our area will start to dry out, but we could get an isolated shower later tonight in the inland areas.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s.

Tomorrow, we will experience more morning showers due to another surge of tropical moisture pre-dawn, tapering off by the afternoon as we transition back into an easterly flow as the disturbance moves further into the Gulf.

Rain chances will dip down to 30% on Friday, just in time for the weekend. However, temperatures are going to start hitting 90 degrees again with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits as we see less moisture in the air and more sunshine.

The disturbance that moved over Florida overnight still has a 40% chance of developing as it moves over the Gulf and can develop a new surface low. Models continue to keep it a very weak system with heavy rainfall spreading into the northern Gulf coast.