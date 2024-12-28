FORECAST: Scattered, breezy rain showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very strong low pressure system in the southeast will allow for rain showers and an unsettled weather pattern into next week.

This Saturday expect scattered rain showers across the area with breezy winds near 15 mph.

High temperatures remain near seasonal in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be mild in the 60s.

Don't put away the rain gear yet. Sunday will feature a few more scattered showers across our area as the front approaches South Florida.

We will have a similar set up to Saturday, so make sure you save some indoor activities. Breezy winds will continue near 15 mph and overcast skies. I won't be the best weekend leading up to the New Year.

A rinse and repeat as we head into this week.

Scattered showers stay in the forecast on Monday as the front will sweep across Monday into Tuesday.

Look for more sunshine come Tuesday! The skies begin to cooperate bringing back the sun and comfortable conditions in the upper 70s.

The rest of the week looks beautiful with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80.