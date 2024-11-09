FORECAST: Rough water conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A small craft advisory is in effect through 1 AM Monday and a high rip current risk too. Please be careful in the waters this weekend the surf will be rough and inland waters will be choppy.

We continue our trend of breezy winds with a high pressure offshore of the Mid-Atlantic. Winds will continue to move in from the east-northeast 10-15 mph.

Saturday will be warm and breezy with temperatures reaching into the lower and middle 80s.

We still have a lot of moisture at the lower level so a stray shower can't be ruled out. It will be a wonderful day to see more sunshine and get outside!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday we will experience increasing cloud cover due to a tropical wave in the northern Caribbean waters. Outside of increasing clouds and winds, rain chances will increase slightly between Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain seasonal in the lower to middle 80s.

Wednesday we are tracking a cold front that looks to dip south of our area. This will usher in drier air and a lot more sunshine to wrap out the week.

High temperatures will drop back into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Friday with lows in the upper 60s for Friday morning.