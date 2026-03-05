FORECAST: Rough beach conditions, slight chance of showers

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WPTV
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’re heading to the beach or out on the water, be prepared for some rough conditions through the end of the week. Boating offshore will remain challenging, and beaches are dealing with a high risk of rip currents and rough surf. Officials say swimmers should pay close attention to lifeguards, beach flags, and posted warnings, since entering the surf could be dangerous.

Across the region, the weather pattern will continue to favor isolated to scattered showers as moisture pushes in from the Atlantic.

Most days will see brief showers developing over the water before moving toward interior communities. A few lightning strikes are possible, but the overall chance for thunderstorms remains fairly low—around 20% or less.

Meanwhile, temperatures will feel more like early summer than early spring. Coastal areas should see highs in the low 80s, while inland communities could reach the mid-80s. Warm overnight lows in the upper-60s to low 70s will keep mornings mild, and this warm pattern is expected to continue into early next week with only spotty rain chances.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

