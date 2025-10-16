FORECAST: Rough beach conditions due to gusty winds, quick showers possible

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rough beach conditions due to gusty winds, quick showers possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Starting later today, our local waters will have some rough conditions, thanks to increasing winds and a northeasterly swell. If you're planning to hit the beaches, be cautious as strong rip currents are expected to affect all the area beaches today and tomorrow.

The combination of these gusty winds and a new moon could lead to minor flooding around high tide along South Florida's east coast—especially within about two hours of high tide. While the weather has been quite pleasant this morning, we could see some quick-moving showers along the coast. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s.

Looking ahead through the weekend, the winds calm down some, and humidity drops late Friday and Saturday to pretty comfortable levels. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, and it will get hotter with highs extending into the upper 80s.

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

