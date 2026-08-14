FORECAST: Record heat possible this weekend, heat index to reach 110 degrees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire state of Florida from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Take extra precaution when outside, drink plenty of fluids and wear light clothing.

Dangerous heat is expected to grip the region through the weekend, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 90s and heat-index values potentially reaching 110°.

A Heat Advisory is in effect as conditions approach record levels. Inland locations could see highs of 95° or higher, particularly where skies remain mostly sunny and rain stays away.

Rain chances remain limited throughout the weekend. A few afternoon showers or thunderstorms may develop, but coverage will be sparse, offering only brief, localized relief to most areas.

Today will be mostly sunny and extremely hot, with highs around 93–95° and only a few afternoon storms possible. Heat-index values are expected to reach dangerous levels.

Tomorrow brings another brutally hot day, with mostly sunny skies and highs again around 93–95°. A stray shower is possible, but most locations should stay dry.

Sunday is the hottest day of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies and highs potentially reaching 95° or higher make record highs worth monitoring. Rain chances remain low.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.