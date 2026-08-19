FORECAST: Record-breaking heat threatens Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All of South Florida is under a Heat Advisory today from noon until 7 p.m.

WPTV

Today could be one of the hottest days on record across our region. The Palm Beaches are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s, with West Palm Beach potentially challenging its all-time Aug. 19 record of 97°F set back in 1938.

The Treasure Coast faces equally dangerous conditions. Fort Pierce could match its Aug. 19 record of 97°F, a mark that's stood since 1909 and was tied in 1919. Vero Beach might reach its record of 96°F, which was set in 1993 and matched just last year.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 105–112°F throughout the afternoon. Heat advisories are in effect across the entire region.

WPTV

This isn't your typical sweltering August day in South Florida. We're looking at actual temperatures that could break daily records, combined with oppressive humidity that will make it feel well over 100 degrees. The intense sunshine, sky-high humidity, and limited chance for cooling storms will make the afternoon hours particularly dangerous.

Here's what you need to know: actual temperatures will reach 95–97°F, but it will feel like 105–112°F. We could see record heat today. Stay indoors during the afternoon if possible, drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks in air conditioning or shade if you must be outside.

WPTV

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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