FORECAST: Ready for cooler nights? Relief is on the way next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect another warm and humid day across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Morning clouds and a few passing showers may give way to periods of sunshine, allowing temperatures to climb before scattered showers and thunderstorms develop around midday and continue through the afternoon.

Afternoon storms: Keep an eye on the sky from lunchtime through the late afternoon. Some storms could produce torrential downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds and brief localized flooding. Conditions can deteriorate quickly, so have a way to receive weather alerts and move indoors as soon as thunder is heard.

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Beach and boating concerns: Weather conditions can change rapidly along the Atlantic coast. Lightning will be the primary hazard during afternoon storms, while sudden gusty winds and heavy rain could create dangerous conditions for boaters. Check local beach flags and marine forecasts before heading out. Rip currents may remain hazardous even when skies appear calm. Always swim near a lifeguard and never enter the water to attempt a rescue unless you are properly trained.

Weekend outlook: Saturday could begin with a few showers, especially along the coast, before rain chances gradually decrease during the afternoon in some areas. Even so, the weekend will not be entirely dry, as lingering moisture and breezy conditions continue to support scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunday may offer a better opportunity for outdoor activities if rain coverage decreases, but it's a good idea to check the latest forecast before making plans.

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Looking ahead to next week, a refreshing change is on the way. Drier air is expected to move in, bringing much cooler nights and more comfortable conditions across the region.

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Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity and adherence to editorial standards.