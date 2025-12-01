Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Rain & humidity trending up before next cold front

JC_GRAF fronts.png
WPTV
JC_GRAF fronts.png
JC Highs TODAY.png
AM_5 Day High Trend.png
AM_Low Temp Trend_5 Day.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The chance for showers is staying put for the start of the new week. Spotty showers on Monday can start later in the morning after the fog begins to dissipate.

It won't bring much rain, but have your umbrella just in case. A bit of a coastal breeze for Monday, but not as windy as it was during the weekend. Mild and muggy for Monday night, lows in the 70s.

The wind flow will turn more southerly, then westerly by Tuesday as the next cold front moves closer to our area. Also warmer and a bit more humid on Tuesday with afternoon temps in the low to mid 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Showers and a few storms are possible later Tuesday evening. Tuesday night could have isolated storms with lows dipping to the 60s overnight.

The cold front passes through early Wednesday. This front will not be as strong as the last with the cool down, but it will dry things out for the rest of the week with lower humidity levels.

Mostly sunny conditions Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 70s or near 80.

A high rip current risk continues through Monday for Palm Beaches.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf to pick up Thanksgiving weekend

James Wieland