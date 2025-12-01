FORECAST: Rain & humidity trending up before next cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The chance for showers is staying put for the start of the new week. Spotty showers on Monday can start later in the morning after the fog begins to dissipate.

It won't bring much rain, but have your umbrella just in case. A bit of a coastal breeze for Monday, but not as windy as it was during the weekend. Mild and muggy for Monday night, lows in the 70s.

The wind flow will turn more southerly, then westerly by Tuesday as the next cold front moves closer to our area. Also warmer and a bit more humid on Tuesday with afternoon temps in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and a few storms are possible later Tuesday evening. Tuesday night could have isolated storms with lows dipping to the 60s overnight.

The cold front passes through early Wednesday. This front will not be as strong as the last with the cool down, but it will dry things out for the rest of the week with lower humidity levels.

Mostly sunny conditions Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 70s or near 80.

A high rip current risk continues through Monday for Palm Beaches.