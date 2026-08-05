FORECAST: Rain chances continue to increase throughout the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect a typical early August weather pattern across South Florida, including the Treasure Coast, with hot, humid conditions and daily opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.

Today and tomorrow will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s before scattered inland afternoon and evening thunderstorms develop. While many locations will stay dry for part of the day, any storm that forms could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and brief gusty winds.

WPTV

Friday will bring a noticeable increase in rain coverage. A deeper plume of tropical moisture is expected to move into the region, leading to more numerous showers and thunderstorms developing by late morning and becoming widespread during the afternoon and evening. The Treasure Coast and the Palm Beaches could see storms develop first before activity expands southward across the rest of South Florida. Locally heavy rainfall may cause ponding on roads and reduced visibility during the heaviest downpours, while lightning and gusty winds remain the primary storm hazards.

Looking ahead to the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain part of the forecast, although rainfall coverage may gradually ease compared to Friday. Temperatures will continue to reach the lower 90s each afternoon with warm, muggy nights in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.