FORECAST: Pretty Nice Today, Showers Wednesday, Great Weekend, Enjoy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A much-needed change in the weather is on the way for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches! Rain chances will remain elevated Tuesday, but Wednesday looks to be the wettest day of the week. Expect periods of showers and thunderstorms, with locally heavy downpours possible. Keep the umbrella handy, as some areas could pick up meaningful rainfall.

A cold front will move through later in the week, bringing a noticeable change in our weather pattern. Behind the front, drier air and lower humidity will take over, giving us a refreshing break from the unsettled conditions.

Thursday will bring a transition day, with a few lingering showers possible before the front pushes through. By Friday, cooler air will begin filtering into South Florida, setting the stage for a beautiful weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are looking fantastic! Expect plenty of sunshine, much lower humidity, and noticeably cooler temperatures. Morning lows could dip into the 50s, with afternoon highs generally in the low to mid 70s. Offshore northwesterly winds will help keep conditions dry and comfortable, especially along the coast.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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